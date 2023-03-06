01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — In the wake of the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office firing last week of Rock County medical investigator Lisa Wallenkamp, Wallenkamp and others are pushing for an investigation into how Dane County manages Rock County staff.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office manages Rock County’s office, via a contract between the two counties.

