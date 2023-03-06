JANESVILLE — In the wake of the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office firing last week of Rock County medical investigator Lisa Wallenkamp, Wallenkamp and others are pushing for an investigation into how Dane County manages Rock County staff.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office manages Rock County’s office, via a contract between the two counties.
Until she was fired, Wallenkamp was the medical legal investigations manager based in Rock County.
She told the Rock County Board’s Public Safety and Justice Committee Monday night that she was fired for allegedly “undermining management because I was essentially looking out for potential cost savings for Rock County and our department,” that was not in the Dane County office’s best interest.
She was fired after being placed on administrative leave for two days after returning from a medical leave that lasted from November through Feb. 6. The medical leave was due to “exhaustion and duress,” Wallenkamp said.
Wallenkamp said she was placed on administrative leave and told by Rock County Administrator Josh Smith that she was under investigation.
Wallenkamp had worked for Rock County since 2015, shortly after the county started converting from a coroner to medical examiner system.
“I am proud to have had a significant role in getting the office to where it is, along with the individuals who make up my staff,” Wallenkamp said. “In the beginning, Rock County definitely needed the support of Dane County to get a standard in place for investigations. Once we had that standard, we developed the office from there.”
Prior to taking the job with Rock County, she had 17 years of EMS experience.
After the conversion started, Rock County’s investigations became more thorough, Wallenkamp said, and training was “top notch.”
“Providing high quality work in an efficient manner supporting our staff to help them through the emotional tolls that these cases present and helping their families should be the utmost priority, and it had been in the beginning,” Wallenkamp said.
As time went by, however, a trend emerged in how staff were treated, she said.
“It wasn’t pleasant for any of the staff involved, and most of us have been scarred by these experiences. As a group we were determined do what we could to limit the Dane County presence in our office. It would become very stressful when they were there, and it seemed we could never do anything right,” she said.
“Not once has my work questioned or challenged unless it contradicted Dane County’s bottom line or control of operations,” Wallenkamp said, adding that she had “a number of concerns for the amount of money we are willing to pay another county for the work that’s being done in our office by our existing staff.”
Wallenkamp’s husband Jeremy also spoke, saying, that for eight years he had “watched my wife come home scorned, beaten down, intimidated, harassed (or) however you want to say it. Working in that office has destroyed her as a person.”
Jeff Schultz, who retired as the chief of investigations in the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, trained Wallenkamp. He spoke highly of her and the rest of the Rock County staff, saying they did a “wonderful job.”
“They were very thorough in their investigations and they are very compassionate, which is what is needed in this business,” Schultz said. However, “so much of that compassion was getting lost in the politics that were going on in the offices,” Schultz said.
Schultz added that his work also became stressful in Dane County, leading him to opt to retire early at 55. “I am also very hurt to see the number of people in both offices who have lost their jobs or who have quit their jobs because of the stress,” Schultz said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has been under fire for an alleged toxic work environment.
A May 2022 Wisconsin Watch article reported 12 current and former office employees consistently dealt with bullying, screaming and insults from two former bosses: Barry Irmen, the operations director from 2011 until January 2022, and Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska, the former deputy chief medical examiner who was promoted to chief medical examiner when Irmen retired.
Irmen and Rogalska denied the allegations to Wisconsin Watch.
According to the article, Dane County’s Employee Relations Division and the Office for Equity and Inclusion investigated the office’s workplace culture in 2020, but no disciplinary action was taken.
The full Rock County Board meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.