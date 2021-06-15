ROCKTON, Ill.
An air pollution complaint against the Chemtool plant in Rockton has been referred to the Illinois Attorney General by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The complaint cites violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board Regulations related to the chemical fire and release of pollutants into the atmosphere, according to a news release issued by the agency.
The referral asks the attorney general to pursue legal action and require Chemtool to stop the release and provide documentation to the agency including the cause of the fire and an estimate of the nature and amount of any emissions of sulfuric acid mist, particulate matter and other air contaminants emitted as a result of the fire, the news release states.
Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli issued an executive proclamation of a disaster emergency Tuesday morning, according to another release. Officials mentioned Monday that lead, nitrogen and sulfuric acid as concerning chemicals that might have been involved in the fire.
The scene in Rockton was still active Tuesday, and firefighting efforts now involve local, state and federal agencies looking to maintain public and environmental safety.
The evacuation of people who live in a 1-mile radius of the plant continued into a second day.
Authorities said a low level of hydrogen cyanide was detected near a fence line on the property Tuesday, but ground air quality in the area was at safe levels.
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said more than 30 devices are monitoring air quality in the area.
Firefighting efforts
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said crews made progress fighting the fire Tuesday and that the smoke plume had dissipated substantially.
“Fire suppression efforts are positive, and things are working in our favor. You can see a little smoke in the distance but not as heavy as it was this (Tuesday) morning,” Wilson said.
Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps, an industrial firefighting crew, was on scene Tuesday preparing to deploy foam to smother the fire. The crew has extensive experience handling oil refinery fires around the country, Wilson said.
“We’ve had so much cooperation from local, state and federal authorities in getting resources to mitigate this unfortunate situation,” Wilson said. “They are good at what they do, and we want to make sure we have our situation under control so as to not compromise the village or any of our waterways.”
If the fire were to continually burn without fire prevention efforts, Wilson speculated it could do so for up to seven days. A total of 500,000 gallons of oil is burning and was a source of multiple explosions Monday.
Environmental protection efforts preceded the foam deployment on the burning oil to protect the nearby Rock River. Trenches were dug along the west side of the plant on Prairie Hill Road, and absorbent booms were placed in the river as a further precaution.
“We want to protect the scene, the public and the environment in general,” Wilson said. “We cannot let this turn into a nightmare scenario where something happens. We rely on the Rock River and our aquifers.”
Debris should not be touched with bare skin, Wilson stressed. Those who have fire debris on property are asked to handle the debris with care while wearing gloves or using tools to pick up debris to be disposed of.
A total of 84 departments and agencies have responded to the incident, with crews working on eight-hour operational periods with five ladder trucks and five firetrucks and three ambulances per shift.
“It’s a huge collaborative effort.” Wilson said.
Relief efforts
The American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois chapter helped 11 people shelter overnight Monday and assisted with a steady stream of people stopping in at Roscoe Middle School during the daytime hours Tuesday. The school has Wi-Fi internet service, is temperature controlled, provides TVs for news footage, can give the latest updates on the disaster and can assist with pets.
“It’s a one-stop shop where they can get all the services they need and pertinent information,” said executive director of the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois chapter Leslie Luther. “It’s not ideal, but we try to make this as comfortable as possible.”
Luther said several people brought their cats, which are in kennels. There is also a service dog on site. Partners are on standby to help take more pets if necessary.
The Red Cross provided food and water and assisted clients in getting their medications if they were unable to retrieve them from their homes after being evacuated. Clients who had home health aides were able to meet with their aides at the shelter. The Red Cross also has staff on hand to help people with disabilities and those who might need interpreters.
The Red Cross also provided mental health and disaster spiritual care.
A hotline has been established for those with questions about the fire. Those in need of assistance are asked to call 815-972-9300 or email rocktonchem fire@wchd.org.