JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association to encourage residents to create home fire escape plans as part of Fire Prevention Week, according to a city news release.

According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, death rates in fires were 10% higher in 2016 than in 1980 despite the decline in home fires.

“These numbers show that while we’ve made significant progress in teaching people how to prevent fires from happening, there’s still much more work to do in terms of educating the public about how to protect themselves in the event of one,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy, said in the news release.

This year’s campaign “Look. Listen. Learn.” promotes three basic guidelines in forming a home fire escape plan: look for places fires can start, listen for smoke alarms and learn two exits from each room.

Residents have an estimated one to two minutes to escape after a smoke alarm sounds. Enacting a home escape plan will help increase the chance of escaping burning house safely, according to the release.

“We need to continue teaching everyone, young and old alike, about the potentially life-saving difference escape planning and practice can make and motivating them to action,” Janesville Fire Marshal Sue North said in the city release.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit firepreventionweek.org.