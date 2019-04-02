JANESVILLE

A residential fire displaced a mother and son late Monday night, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy.

Firefighters responded at 10:50 p.m. to a single family home at 121 S. Academy St. Fire and smoke were visible upon arrival and originated in the living room area, Murphy said.

Both occupants were able to exit the building. The mother was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Estimated damage is $55,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family, according to Murphy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.