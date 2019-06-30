JANESVILLE

A house fire on Chatham Street displaced five adults, two children, two dogs and two hamsters on Saturday afternoon, according to the Janesville Fire Department.

The call came in at 4:27 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire in the attic of the two-unit house at 304 N. Chatham St., said Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.

The electrical fire caused about $40,000 in damage, Bomkamp said.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Bomkamp said responding firefighters were on scene for about two hours.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting those displaced by the fire.