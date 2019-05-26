LAKE GENEVA

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of a fire at Precision Casting, 300 Interchange North, Lake Geneva.

A police officer on patrol spotted smoke coming out of the roof of the business at 6:34 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Lake Geneva Fire Department.

Fire departments from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois responded to the scene.

The business was closed at the time of the fire. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital due to difficulty breathing and heat exhaustion, the news release said.