JANESVILLE
A family of five has been displaced after a fire at its Janesville residence Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to a house in the 300 block of North Terrace Street in Janesville at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire that started in an attic, a representative from the Rock County 911 Communications Center said.
Janesville Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Murphy said. The department did not have a cost estimate for damages as of 9 p.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family, Murphy said.
