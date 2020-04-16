JANESVILLE
A fire consumed part of a mobile home, sending a plume of dark smoke over Janesville’s west side on Thursday evening.
Police kept the public well away from the fire, which continued to smoke for some time after firefighters arrived.
The fire at the Meadowview Mobile Home Park, 2400 Johnson St. was reported to 911 dispatchers at 5:18 p.m.
There was no immediate word on how the fire started or whether anyone was at home at the time.
Traffic was slowed or blocked on the main streets near the park, Crosby Avenue and Rockport Road.
Shortly after 6 p.m., fire units were dispatched to the 1500 block of Schaller Street on the city's south side for a report of another fire.
This story will be updated.