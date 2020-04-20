TOWN OF HARMONY
A fire to a commercial building sent up heavy smoke, but no one was injured Monday afternoon at J.D.’s Countryside Auto Body just east of Janesville.
No one was injured, said Janesville Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.
Firefighting units from several departments were called to the fire at 5040 E. County A at 4:12 p.m.
Lukas said the fire appeared to have started on the outside of the metal building.
Preliminary information indicated the fire was connected to the burning of trash on the windy afternoon, Lukas said.
Firefighters were seen pulling sheets of the metal wall from one side of the building, but the structure appeared to remain intact.