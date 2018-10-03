JANESVILLE

A fire broke out at an apartment building at 1616 Morningside Drive on Wednesday night.

The building was evacuated, and there were no significant injuries, Janesville Police Department Sgt. Jimmy Holford said.

Holford said a passerby alerted authorities to the fire at 8:15 p.m. He said the passerby saw flames on an outdoor porch of the building.

Holford said the fire began outside the building and moved inside. Railings on some of the outdoor decks were burned and the siding along one side of the building had melted off.

It’s unknown how many people live in the building.

Holford said the passerby reported seeing a propane tank on a porch near the fire. Holford said a propane tank might have blown up but said it likely didn’t cause the fire.

The Janesville Fire Department was conducting a final search of the building at about 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

