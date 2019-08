TOWN OF FULTON

Multiple agencies responded to a house fire just south of Edgerton on Friday afternoon.

The fire at 9235 N. Arrowhead Shores Road in the town of Fulton was reported at 2:44 p.m. Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering told the Gazette around 4:15 p.m. Friday that the department was still on scene.

This story will be updated.