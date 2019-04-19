TOWN OF LA PRAIRE

Fire destroyed a shed in the town of LaPrairie on Thursday afternoon.

Janesville firefighters responded at 3:38 p.m. to 808 S. Tarrant Road. Most of the structure was destroyed by the time first responders arrived, Capt. Bob Gabbey said.

Smoke from the fire was visible from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, which is 8 miles away, Gabbey said.

A downed electric line and a nearby propane tank complicated firefighters' efforts to extinguish the fire. Flames were doused within an hour, and no injuries were reported, Gabbey said.

The shed is considered a total loss. Siding on a nearby house also was damaged by fire.

Assisting agencies include the Milton Fire Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department.