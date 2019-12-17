LAKE GENEVA

Fire destroyed a skid steer in Lake Geneva on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s fire department.

Firefighters responded at about 4:50 p.m. Monday to the fully engulfed skid steer behind a Mobil gas station, near where Interchange North meets East Sheridan Springs Road.

While firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the skid steer was a total loss, the department said on Facebook. Damage to the building near the skid steer was “minimal.”

The department said no injuries were reported.