TOWN OF FULTON

More than 12 fire departments responded to a garage fire Saturday in the town of Fulton.

Firefighters were dispatched to 10412 N. Dallman Road on the west side of Edgerton at 8:43 p.m. The blaze was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

“It was basically a garage that the owner used for making cabinetry,” said Edgerton Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Russ.

Russ said the garage, located on property owned by George Beckler, was a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and no damage estimates were available.