TOWN OF BELOIT
A mobile home was destroyed, a firefighter injured and two cats killed Saturday in a fire at Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51.
At 3:57 a.m., the Town of Beloit Fire Department, along with fire departments from Beloit, Janesville and the town of Turtle, responded to a residential fire on Lot 212 in the mobile home park, according to a news release from the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the home. As firefighters began working to knock down the fire, additional units were called in from Beloit, Footville and Edgerton.
Crews were on-scene for three and a half hours. The home and its contents are considered a complete loss, but no damage estimate was available, according to the news release.
Kenneth and Melody Aube were listed as owners of the mobile home. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.
The cause of the fire is being ruled as undetermined/accidental, the news release said.
One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The firefighter’s condition was not available Sunday afternoon.