JANESVILLE
The replacement cost for a front-end loader that burned at Janesville Sand & Gravel on Thursday was estimated at $500,000.
Firefighters were called to the gravel pit at 525 Black Bridge Road at 9:49 a.m. for a fire that had fully engulfed the machine.
Firefighter/paramedic Jack Morse said firefighters controlled the blaze with about 2,000 gallons of water, but the loader was a total loss.
No one was injured. The fire started in the engine compartment. Its cause was listed as mechanical failure, Morse said.