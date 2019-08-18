TOWN OF TURTLE

Fire and EMS crews were called from Rock, Walworth, Dane and Green counties and northern Illinois for a fire Saturday night in the town of Turtle.

At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the town of Turtle and Clinton fire departments were called to 7451 S. County P for a structure fire, according to a news release from the Town of Turtle Fire Department.

When crews arrived, a detached garage was engulfed in flames. Additional units from Beloit, the town of Beloit, Edgerton, Harlem-Roscoe, Juda and Stoughton were called in.

Town of Turtle Fire Chief Jason Rowland estimated the garage measured about 30 feet by 50 feet and was used as a hobby shop/garage. Contents included lawn mowers, motorcycles, numerous tool chests, and gasoline and propane fuel containers.

Firefighters also struggled with the heat and humidity Saturday night into Sunday morning, Rowland said.

Due to the demanding workload at the scene, additional engines from Delavan, Footville, Janesville, Milton, Orfordville, Rockton, Shirland and South Beloit were called, the news release said.

Each additional engine came with four additional firefighters to work on the blaze, Rowland said.

The fire was mostly contained to the garage. There was only minor damage to nearby buildings.

The fire is still under investigation. An estimate of damages has not been established, the news release said.