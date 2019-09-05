JANESVILLE

A detached garage that caught fire Wednesday evening is not salvageable, said Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.

The fire department was dispatched to the property at 812 E. Milwaukee St. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lukas said.

The fire is the third within a radius of about a block in recent months.

A July 21 fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damage to a duplex on Harrison Street and displaced three, and a home on the same street caught fire Aug. 5.

There were no injuries associated with Wednesday’s fire, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.