01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

LAKE GENEVA

A structure fire on Saturday at Aerial Adventures Outdoor Adventure Park in Lake Geneva caused “the loss of family pets,” according to a fire department news release.

Lake Geneva fire officials were dispatched to 302 Townline Road at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday and found a well-involved fire within a converted Pullman rail car, according to the release.

Although the fire was “quickly extinguished,” it still caused “extensive damage,” the release states.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

