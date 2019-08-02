SHARON

A fundraiser for the town of Sharon family that lost its dairy barn to a fire on Thursday night had raised more than $3,200 by Saturday evening.

Area fire departments responded at 7:33 p.m. Thursday to the fire in the barn at N1998 Peters Road, according to a Sharon Fire and Rescue news release.

The barn belonged to Mike, Wanda and George Kadlec, according to the GoFundMe page where the money is being collected.

Calves in the barn were removed safely, according to the fundraising notice. They and other livestock were moved to a neighboring farm, but the Kadlecs lost all of the equipment, feed and materials in the barn.

The family home was saved, and no one was hurt, the notice states.

The GoFundMe goal is $25,000.

First responders contained the fire within an hour but remained on the scene another seven hours to check the barn and its contents.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital for exhaustion. No other injuries were reported, according to the fire department release.

The cause remained under investigation Friday.

Assisting agencies included Sharon Fire and Rescue, Walworth Fire Department, Darien Fire Department, Racine Fire Bells, Mercy MD1, and other first responder departments from Wisconsin and Illinois.