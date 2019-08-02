SHARON

Several area fire departments responded to a dairy barn fire Thursday evening, according to a Sharon Fire and Rescue news release.

Firefighters responded at 7:33 p.m. Thursday to a fire in a two-story barn at N1998 Peters Road.

Flames could be seen in the second-story hay storage area. All of the animals had been removed from the structure before firefighters arrived and moved to a neighboring farm, according to the release.

First responders contained the fire within an hour but remained on the scene for another seven hours to check the barn and its contents.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for exhaustion. No other injuries were reported, according to the release.

The cause is still under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Sharon Fire and Rescue, Walworth Fire Department, Darien Fire Department, Racine Fire Bells, Mercy MD1 and other first responder departments from Wisconsin and Illinois.