The Evansville Fire District put out a fire in apartments above a bar in downtown Evansville on Saturday, according to a news release from district Chief Bob Fahey.
Fire, EMS and police units were sent to Pete's Inn, 14 N. Madison St., at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after smoke alarms went off in the apartment units above the bar, according to the release. Firefighters encountered smoke throughout the building and eventually found fire within the wall and ceiling of one apartment unit.
Fire crews, including mutual aid units from outside fire departments, opened the roof and attic area to fight the fire while others opened the ceiling from inside the building to help extinguish the flames, according to the release.
There was minor to moderate fire damage in the apartments and some water damage to the bar on the first floor. An unspecified number of people living in the apartments were expected to relocate with friends and family.
No damage estimate was immediately reported, and the cause was undetermined as the investigation continued Saturday night, according to the release. Other communities that provided mutual aid included Footville, Brooklyn, Brodhead, Orfordville, Janesville, Edgerton, Albany, Oregon, Milton and Fitchburg.
