TOWN OF CLINTON
A house fire forced authorities to close Highway 140 south of Clinton on Wednesday afternoon.
The highway was closed from Delco Drive to Lakeshore Drive, according to a state traffic alert.
Numerous fire departments were called to help with the fire, starting at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, according to emergency communications monitored by The Gazette.
This story will be updated.
