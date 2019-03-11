JANSEVILLE

A fire caused $35,000 in damage to a bedroom in a Janesville house Sunday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 8:47 p.m. Sunday to a house at 3206 Canterbury Lane, Janesville Battalion Chief Chris Lane said. All residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived. One adult was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported, he said.

The family was displaced and received help from the Red Cross.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.