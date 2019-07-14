TOWN OF BELOIT

A fire caused an estimated $85,000 damage to a house west of Beloit on Sunday afternoon.

No one was home at the time, and firefighters suspect an electrical problem started the fire at 2237 S. Afton Road, said Lt. Addison Sennett of the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

The call came in at 1:51 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the kitchen of the single-family residence, Sennett said. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 4 p.m.

The family was talking to its insurance company about finding a place to stay, Sennett said.

Assisting the town of Beloit were fire departments from the city of Beloit, town of Turtle, South Beloit, Brodhead, Orfordville and Edgerton.