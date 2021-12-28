Big changes are coming in 2022 for fire services provided in both the town and the city of Milton.
Milton’s fire protection agreement with the city of Janesville is set to expire Friday—effectively leaving Milton without an affiliated fire district for up to a year.
No fire services will be interrupted, however. Milton and Janesville will still share certain services, such as mutual aid and auto vehicle locator systems. But chief oversight services and administration by the Janesville Fire Department will end for Milton.
On Jan. 1, the Milton Fire Department will promote Jeremy Parker, its battalion chief/A-EMT, to the role of interim fire chief. Parker, who has been with the department since 2001, has been appointed to serve through 2022. No other staffing staffing changes are expected.
Milton will remain unaffiliated with a fire district while its petition to join is Edgerton Fire Protection District awaits approval.
On June 18, the Janesville Fire Department informed Milton their mutual agreement was unsustainable, as difficulties arose over hiring and managing the combined Janesville-Milton department, which included both career and paid on-call volunteer firefighters.
Following a Sept. 21 vote, the Milton Common Council decided to explore other options, eventually deciding to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Milton's petition was joined by the municipalities of Harmony, Lima, Koshkonong and Johnstown. The Edgerton Fire Protection District Board will consider the petition at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering credited the municipalities for completing the extensive work in preparing their petition in six months.
“The petitioning entities really spent a lot of time to make sure what they're including in that petition represents a good quality level of service for the area that they're asking to be protected,” Pickering said.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick called the passage of the petition a “very historic” moment in the evolution of Milton’s fire services.
“It's exciting, but we recognize there's still challenges ahead. All five municipalities are committed to working together, to ensure that this is successful,” he said.
Representatives for the five municipalities will present their petition to the Edgerton Fire Protection District Board on Jan. 12. This presentation will detail expectations for services and staff.
The Edgerton board will then evaluate the services requested and determine its ability to extend fire protection and EMS services to those communities. If all goes according to plan, the expanded Edgerton fire district will be in place Jan. 1, 2023.
Meanwhile, the Milton Common Council will meet on Jan. 4 to revisit recent pitches by a pair of prospective consultants, one of which will may be hire to promote a yet-to-be written referendum asking voters to help fund the shift in fire services.