Final property tax installments due to Rock County Treasurer by July 31 Gazette staff Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEFinal installments for 2021 real estate property taxes are due on or before July 31 to the Rock County Treasurer, according to a Rock County Office of County Treasurer news release.Residents can make payments online, over the phone, by mail or deliver their payment to a drop box at the Rock County Courthouse, according to the news release.For online payments, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer and click on the Paying Property Taxes tab. Select the Payment Options tab then go the the GovTech Services Inc. website.Payments over the phone can be made by calling 855-912-7625 and follow the voice prompts. Phone payments will include a service fee.Residents can also mail payments to 51 S. Main St., Janesville, 53545. In order to get a receipt, a self-addressed and stamped envelope must be included with the payment.Drop boxes will also be available inside the Rock County Courthouse before security and next to the treasurer’s office door on the second floor.All payments must include Tax ID numbers, according to the news release.Residents should double-check to see if they will receive the lottery and gaming credit. Late 2021 lottery credit must be claimed by Oct. 1, according to the news release.For questions or more information, call the treasurer’s office at 608-757-5670. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville lands food, pharma, dairy equipment repair facility on east side Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Death notices for July 15, 2022 Blood alcohol of man arrested for fourth OWI was five times the legal limit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for July 11-17, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022