JANESVILLE

Final installments for 2021 real estate property taxes are due on or before July 31 to the Rock County Treasurer, according to a Rock County Office of County Treasurer news release.

Residents can make payments online, over the phone, by mail or deliver their payment to a drop box at the Rock County Courthouse, according to the news release.

For online payments, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer and click on the Paying Property Taxes tab. Select the Payment Options tab then go the the GovTech Services Inc. website.

Payments over the phone can be made by calling 855-912-7625 and follow the voice prompts. Phone payments will include a service fee.

Residents can also mail payments to 51 S. Main St., Janesville, 53545. In order to get a receipt, a self-addressed and stamped envelope must be included with the payment.

Drop boxes will also be available inside the Rock County Courthouse before security and next to the treasurer’s office door on the second floor.

All payments must include Tax ID numbers, according to the news release.

Residents should double-check to see if they will receive the lottery and gaming credit. Late 2021 lottery credit must be claimed by Oct. 1, according to the news release.

For questions or more information, call the treasurer’s office at 608-757-5670.

