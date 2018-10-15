JANESVILLE
The Janesville League of Women Voters will host a series of film viewings and discussions about race on three upcoming Saturdays.
“Race—The Power of an Illusion” will examine the origins of the idea that humans are divided into “racial” groups.
The sessions are:
- “The Difference between Us,” film viewing at 10:30 a.m., discussion from 11:15 to noon Saturday, Oct. 20, in the meeting room at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.
- “The Story We Tell,” same times and place Saturday, Oct. 27.
- “The House We Live In,” same times and place Saturday, Nov. 3.
