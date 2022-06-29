Rock County is considering a proposal for a wireless internet fiber ring that would serve rural areas with 17 new cell towers. One benefit, county officials say, would be better communication connectivity for emergency services.
The project calls for a 114.5-mile fiber ring, or middle mile, connecting 151 businesses and 2,871 residential locations. Bug Tussel Wireless, the company building the ring and envisioning the route for it in partnership with AT&T, received a $2.2 million grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for the project, which is projected to cost a total of $13 million.
County officials, including Assistant County Administrator Randy Terronez, have been working on the project since February 2021. Terronez said the idea is for the fiber ring to surround Janesville and Beloit to connect those two urban areas, and from there to tie in more outlying rural areas.
“The concept is, once you make the investment in the middle mile, smaller third-party internet service providers are going to be tapping into those outlying areas,” Terronez said.
The fiber ring is proposed to extend from Milton in the northeastern part of the county through Johnstown and around Clinton, between Janesville and Beloit, up to Evansville and finally up to Edgerton. Terronez said there may be modifications to the route prior to approval. Businesses and homes within 1,200 feet of the ring would be connected and be provided with high speed broadband access.
“There are parts of the county where coverage is really poor,” Terronez said.
Of the 17 new towers, 9 would be off of the fiber ring, including two to the west and east of Milton, two west of Edgerton, two west of Janesville and three west of Beloit. They would supplement 22 existing towers that are mostly in and around Janesville, as well as in Beloit. There are also existing towers in Milton, Clinton, Evansville and the town of Avon.
Part of the project entails installing the county’s public safety equipment onto the towers, which would entail installing antennas.
County buildings will also be connected to the fiber ring.
The county board is set to vote in July on borrowing up to $11 million for the project, up from $9 million previously proposed, to provide additional access to public sector businesses.
In 2021, county officials encouraged area residents to do a speed test of their internet service to gauge what the need was, which showed widespread slow internet speeds throughout rural areas, Terranez said.
Broadband speeds are measured in megabits per second or Mbps. For sending email, 0.5 Mbps is typically the necessary speed. For standard web browsing, it is 1 Mbps. About 5 Mbps is needed for streaming movies or video games.
Those standards are per person, not per household. More internet use overall puts a strain on the internet capabilities in a given area. Terronez said people may even be billed for higher speeds but not necessarily getting that in some areas of the county.
“They could be paying for 60 Mbps (per household), but they are really getting 5 because it’s at night and there’s a lot of traffic,” Terronez said.
The county allocated $6 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project. If approved, Bug Tussel would pay back the county over a 30-year period.