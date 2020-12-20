Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson couldn’t believe what he read.
Earlier this year, he searched old newspapers online for historical information about the sheriff’s office.
In the process, he discovered a woman way ahead of her time.
A January 1917 article from the Janesville Daily Gazette named 18 new deputies appointed by the Rock County sheriff.
Among them was Mary Whalen of Beloit, who “has the distinction of being the only woman deputy sheriff ever appointed from this office and probably the only one in the entire state,” the article said.
Whalen was named a deputy for the municipal court in Beloit.
“It’s pretty astounding that Miss Mary Whalen would have been involved in this line of work back in 1917,” Knudson said.
The article does not make clear if Whalen performed the same job duties as male deputies in 1917.
Until Knudson’s discovery, the first female deputy was considered to be Karen Thom, who was hired in 1977. She performed the same job duties as male deputies, including working on patrol.
Before being hired as a Rock County deputy, Thom made history at the Wisconsin State Patrol as one of the first women to wear a badge and a uniform.
Knudson did not find another Gazette article about Whalen until Nov. 8, 1933.
The story showed how far she had come.
Whalen held two federal positions as the “only woman advisor to the federal narcotics bureau” and was a special assistant to the U.S. attorney general, the article said.
When she resigned the posts, Whalen returned to Beloit to practice law.
A search by the Beloit Historical Society did not turn up a photo of Whalen or any other information about her life.
20th century pioneers
Without any more information about Whalen’s life, we can only imagine what motivated her to step into a man’s occupation at the time or how she was received.
Decades later, other women brought their unique gifts and abilities to the profession of law enforcement. Among the earliest were Sue Wisch, Virginia McCaul and Hollis Petersen, in addition to Thom, who served as Rock County deputies in the 1970s and 1980s.
In August 1982, a 24-year-old Barb Barrington-Tillman broke gender barriers again when the Rock County Sheriff’s Office hired her as a deputy.
Two other female deputies worked at the sheriff’s office at the time, and another was hired 10 days after Barrington-Tillman.
Former Sheriff Joe Black hired Barrington-Tillman, who worked with four more sheriffs before retiring a year ago.
Her interest in law enforcement began when she was hired to type reports at the Beloit Police Department in 1978.
“I got bit by the bug,” Barrington-Tillman said, “when I learned about how law enforcement helps people and the impact it has on their lives.”
She began as a police aide, then sought a law enforcement position and applied at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
For training, she attended the Police Academy at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay and was the only woman in a class of 23 men.
Breaking 'glass ceilings'
Barrington-Tillman began her job working at the jail, like all new deputies at the time. Later, she was assigned to patrol.
In 1987, she became an acting sergeant before being promoted to sergeant in November and was the first female supervisor at the sheriff’s office.
“The way I was received as a female supervisor was very positive,” she recalled. “I didn’t come in with the mindset that I couldn’t or shouldn’t be doing this. I had the mindset that I am going to do the best I can to make things better.”
Barrington-Tillman believed it was important to be a mentor to other women and was a founding member of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police. She also served on the board of directors as vice president.
During her 37 years with the sheriff’s office, she saw big changes in the corrections system.
“We were shifting to more programming and opportunities for inmates,” Barrington-Tillman said. “More than anything, I think I was part of being an educator at the sheriff’s office, when the mindset of law enforcement shifted from all enforcement and just incarceration to programming and building bridges in the community.”
Barrington-Tillman advanced up the chain of command.
“I was not fearful,” she said. “I knew that I was given an opportunity, and I should definitely make the best of the opportunity. I really didn’t think about being a female.”
By the time of her retirement, Barrington-Tillman had achieved the rank of chief deputy and was one of the first, if not the first, female chief deputy in the state.
“This county has done very well with bringing in female officers,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of success in embracing women in emergency services, not just in law enforcement.”
She credits Rock County as a whole with “embracing female leadership and working collaboratively with our female leaders.”
Today, the sheriff’s office has a female captain, two female sergeants, two female correctional supervisors, one female detective, eight female deputies and 23 female correctional officers.
“Women are represented in every category, which is different than when Chief Deputy Tillman started—and certainly different from 1917,” Knudson said.
Today, men still dominate law enforcement.
Nationally, women account for only 13% of police officers across the country, according to the National Center for Women and Policing. Even fewer are in supervisory roles.
Currently, the majority of municipal law enforcement agencies in Rock County have female law enforcement officers and ranking supervisors.
Knudson said women bring an important perspective to law enforcement.
“Diversity is our strength,” he said. “As we attempt to resolve issues in our community, it is good to get a wide perspective on how those problems are best addressed.”
In some cases, victims are more comfortable talking to women, Knudson said.
He is proud that the sheriff’s office hires capable women, including Mary Whalen more than a century ago.
“I have a great deal of respect for those who went before us and try to learn from them what I can,” he said.
He added that many questions remain about who Mary Whalen was.
“I would be thrilled,” Knudson said, “if there is a grandchild or someone out there who can fill in some of the blanks.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.