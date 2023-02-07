MADISON – A self-described community activist who posted to his private Facebook page a video of him firing pistols was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to three years in prison and three years of supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.
After his release in 2017 from a sentence for cocaine distribution, Alfonso Randall, 40, moved to Janesville to avoid Madison’s street gangs and the drug dealing that lead to his prison sentence.
Randall established the “New Black Panther Party Janesville, WI.” Facebook page to address what he said was racism within the Janesville Police Department.
According to court documents:
Randall recorded a traffic stop by Janesville police in February 2021, involving a Black motorist. Randall confronted the officers verbally and accused them of being prepared to draw a firearm. An anonymous call to police dispatch said the disturbance woke up their children and that a man was yelling at the officers and refused to leave the traffic stop.
Randall returned to his house where three officers gave him a summons for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. They noticed the smell of burnt marijuana on him and while he was recording the traffic stop.
Randall later uploaded the video of the traffic stop to the Black Panther Party Facebook page. The video also showed him displaying a handgun while inside his residence and speaking about fighting back against the police.
Although Randall’s Facebook page was accessible by invitation only, an officer created an anonymous or “ghost” account and Randall granted him access to enter.
The Facebook page also had a video of marked “2-9-21: depicting Randall and his stepson firing handguns at a gun range near Deerfield.
Police obtained a search warrant for Randall’s house where they found 9 mm pistol a Glock .357 pistol, a 20-shot magazine, ammunition and some marijuana.
Randall was charged in Rock County Court with firearm, drug and obstruction offenses, and indicted in federal court for felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty last year to the federal charge.
On Tuesday, he told District Judge William Conley that he was unsure that if firing firearms belonging to his son and wife was illegal. However, he videoed and posted it as an example to youths.
“They should let off their anger at a gun range, not in the streets,” he said.
He also told Conley that his Facebook page dealt with police abuse and “overpolicing” in the Black community as well as “talking down gang-bangers” and those who hurt children by selling them drugs.
Conley said Randall has shown some maturity since his years of frequent illegal drug activity but he missed the mark by firing the firearms kept in his house.
To be instructive to youths, Randall’s videos could have discussed gun safety, securely storing firearms and legal possession. Instead, just discharging them only severed as an example to youths who want “front” acting tough by brandishing firearms, the judge said.
“You want to hold police and other accountable but you need to be accountable for your own actions, too,” Conley said.
Randall faced an advisory guideline sentence of 57-71 months in prison but Conley lowered it finding that Randall had shown some “growth” since serving his previous prison term.
Conley ordered the federal sentence to be served concurrent to the sentence he will receive in the pending Rock County case.
