01STOCK_GAVEL_2

MADISON – A self-described community activist who posted to his private Facebook page a video of him firing pistols was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to three years in prison and three years of supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.

After his release in 2017 from a sentence for cocaine distribution, Alfonso Randall, 40, moved to Janesville to avoid Madison’s street gangs and the drug dealing that lead to his prison sentence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you