JANESVILLE

The FBI executed a search warrant at the Janesville home of a former United Auto Workers employee Wednesday as part of a Detroit-based corruption probe of the auto industry, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Leonard Peace, spokesman for the FBI’s Milwaukee office, confirmed FBI agents executed a federal search warrant in Janesville on Wednesday in support of an investigation out of the FBI’s Detroit division.

“It’s a pending matter. It’s not a case based out here in Wisconsin,” Peace told The Gazette.

The Janesville home was that of the former Amy Loasching, now Amy Wehrwein since her wedding in December, her Facebook page indicates.

The Gazette reached Wehrwein at her Janesville home Wednesday afternoon. She declined to comment.

A neighbor of the Wehrweins said FBI vehicles had lined the street Wednesday. The neighbor expressed concern and wanted to know what happened.

The action in Janesville came on the same day the FBI searched the suburban Detroit home of the president of the United Auto Workers, Gary Jones.

Agents also searched the Corona, California, home of Dennis Williams, who preceded Jones as UAW president, The Associated Press reported.

Wehrwein worked at the Janesville General Motors plant and became a union official, later working for Williams.

Wehrwein was controller with the UAW International President’s Office, according to a letter she wrote to the Gazette editor in 2014.

The Free Press called her Williams’ top aide.

The Associated Press said the search of Jones’ home was “apparently another step in a corruption investigation that has netted labor leaders and auto industry officials and damaged the union’s reputation during contract talks with U.S. car companies.”

The UAW criticized the “remarkable” search of Jones’ home in Canton Township, insisting it has fully cooperated with authorities, the AP said.

“President Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, wherever it might lead,” the UAW said in a written statement. “There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today.

“The UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it,” the union said.

Wehrwein, now retired, is listed as secretary and treasurer of Williams’ nonprofit, the Williams Charity Fund, on a 2018 tax exemption form filed by the charity, the Free Press reported.

The AP said eight people have pleaded guilty in an investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives since 2017. Officials were accused of enriching themselves with money from a job training center in Detroit.

Wehrwein served on the Janesville City Council from 2007 to 2009, Gazette records indicate. She was known for volunteering for local charitable organizations and served on the local United Way board and was president of the YWCA of Rock County.

The raids come as the UAW is negotiating new contracts with automakers.

“Trust in UAW leadership is never more important than during the bargaining process, when profit-laden auto companies stand to benefit from media leaks, false assumptions, and political grandstanding,” the union’s statement said. “The sole focus of President Jones and his team will be winning at the bargaining table for our members.”