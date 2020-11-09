JANESVILLE
One resident was found dead in a residential fire early Monday morning on Janesville’s south side, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Janesville fire and police first responders were dispatched at 12:18 a.m. to a report of a porch on fire at 1062 S. Pearl St.
The residence was engulfed in flames and one occupant was unaccounted for, according to the release.
Firefighters worked to douse the fire and found the occupant inside the house. The occupant was removed from the flames and determined to have died in the fire, according to the release.
First responders extinguished the remaining flames. About $90,000 in damages were reported on the house. No other victims were found, according to the release.
Janesville fire and police departments are investigating the fire and fatality.