JANESVILLE

Two Janesville men died after driving into a tree early Thursday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to the accident near the 3400 block of West Rockport Road.

Witnesses said a 2008 blue Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling east in the center of Rockport Road. The vehicle swerved right to avoid a westbound vehicle and hit a tree, according to the release.

The 19-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger were pinned inside the car after impact. Both men were pronounced dead after being extracted from the vehicle, according to the release.

West Rockport Road was closed until 3 a.m. from the 3000 block to 400o block during the initial investigation. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team will continue further investigations, according to the release.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victims’ names after notifying their families.