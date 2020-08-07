JANESVILLE
Senior farmers market vouchers are still available from the Rock County Council on Aging.
The vouchers are valued at $25 and can be used to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs are participating farmers markets.
Eligible Rock County residents must be ages 60 and older or 55 and older for Native Americans, with monthly incomes lower than $1,968 for a single household or $2,658 for a household of two.
Vouchers are limited to one per household.
Interested residents should call and leave a voicemail at 608-757-5428.
An authorized representative can apply for certification on a senior's behalf. The Council on Aging must receive a signed form from the eligible senior designating the representative.