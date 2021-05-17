JANESVILLE
Senior Farmers Market vouchers are now available for eligible seniors in Rock County.
Vouchers are valued at $25 each for eligible seniors to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from participating vendors at farmers markets.
Households can receive only one voucher in 2021. Vouchers are available for Rock County residents ages 60 and older (55 and older for Native Americans) who have a monthly income of $1,986 or less for a one-person household or $2,868 or less for a two-person household.
Applications must be completed over the phone. Seniors should call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail. Vouchers will be mailed.
An authorized representative can apply on behalf of eligible seniors. The Council on Aging must receive a signed form from the eligible senior designating an individual as his or her authorized representative. Need of a proxy authorization form should be noted in application voicemails.
Vouchers are offered by the Rock County Council on Aging through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.