TOWN OF FULTON

Jerry Bauer has been coming to the Rock River Thresheree in Edgerton since the 1980s, but this was the first year he brought a tractor to show.

JVG_220906_THRESH04.jpg
Buy Now

Anthony Neuenschwander, left, helps Massila Sampi drive a tractor around in a circle.
JVG_220906_THRESH05.jpg
Buy Now

An ear of corn rolls off the conveyor belt of a roughly 100-year-old corn husking machine at the Rock River Thresheree on Monday. Steve Bloyer demonstrated the tractor-powered machine at the 66th annual thresheree in the town of Fulton.
JVG_220906_THRESH08.jpg
Buy Now

Lilly Gonzalez, 13, of Cambridge, has a go at shaping a metal rod Monday in the blacksmith shop at the Rock River Thresheree in the town of Fulton. Gonzalez’s father was a featured exhibitor at the thresheree.
JVG_220906_THRESH07.jpg
Buy Now

Oliver tractors were featured this year at the 66th annual Rock River Thresheree, which ran all Labor Day weekend in the town of Fulton.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you