TOWN OF FULTON
Jerry Bauer has been coming to the Rock River Thresheree in Edgerton since the 1980s, but this was the first year he brought a tractor to show.
The Bauer family finished restoring the tractor last year, with most of the done by Jerry and his son, Michael.
“The tractor was bought brand new by my dad back in 1948,” Bauer said. “We’ve had it on the farm our whole lives and about eight years ago we started working on it.”
This weekend, tractor enthusiasts like Bauer, of Stockton, Illinois, came to Edgerton for the 66th annual Rock River Thresheree. Along with tractors and agricultural equipment on display, the event had a flea market, craft show, petting zoos, sawmills, craftsman demonstrations, steam engines and blacksmith demonstrations.
Bauer said his family’s tractor took quite a bit of work to get back to looking brand new, including giving it a fresh coat of paint. He added that he was blessed with wonderful parents and the restoration was a tribute to them.
“I enjoy farming and I appreciate the people who restore and bring these tractors,” Bauer said. “I appreciate the fact that they’re working to preserve a big part of our agricultural history.”
Minneapolis Moline ZAU
Roger Zangl has been attending the Rock River Thresheree for seven years. This year he showed off his father’s tractor, a 1949 Minneapolis Moline ZAU, that he fully restored between 1997 and 2008. Zangl said his father ordered the tractor in 1945 but didn’t receive it until 1949 because of World War II.
He did welding for his dad over the years and said one day he wanted to restore it after it had been sitting around for years.
“We monkeyed around a little bit the first day and I got the thing to spit and sputter,” Zangl said. “Pulled it all apart, put in new bearings, brought in new valves. Started putting it back together.”
Zangl remembers having tractor parts all over his shop. He said his father paid about $1,300 for it in the 1940s. Zangl paid more than that for the tires alone when restoring it.
Zangl’s tractor bears a large sign that reads, “In memory of Diane,” his wife who died from cancer a few years ago.
Steam traction engine
Jim Clauer brought his family’s 1913 Minneapolis steam traction engine to the thresheree. It has been in his family for 60 years after he bought it from his grandfather’s estate. He finished restoring it in 2010 after a 13-year process.
“We take it out and display it any chance we get,” Clauer said. “It’s got a half new boiler on it. Then we rebuilt everything else on it after that.”
The tractor has a 2 horsepower engine and its top speed is around 2½ mph.
“They use this mainly to power a sawmill they used to thresholds. They pulled road riders with it,” Clauer said. “They plowed with them and I think they used to steam tobacco beds with this one.”
Clauer’s tractor is dedicated to the memory of his father Dennis O. Clauer, grandfather Clyde F. Clauer Jr. and great-grandfather Clyde H. Clauer.
Barnyard
Other activities over the weekend included a petting zoo run by KAD Barnyard and Friends, with horses, baby chicks, ducklings, a rooster, a rabbit and goats, most of them rescued animals.
KAD has been coming to the thresheree since 2018, owner Kammie Schultz said.
Schultz got Joker, a horse at the event, at an auction years ago at 2 years old. He’d been abused by a previous owner.