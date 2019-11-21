JANESVILLE

Blain’s Farm & Fleet plans to host “Ringing and Bringing,” a toy and gift drive for ECHO and the Salvation Army, on Dec. 13.

The 12-hour event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Farm & Fleet, 2421 Humes Road.

A Farm & Fleet spokeswoman said people can donate in person at the store during the event. Organizers will accept new, unwrapped toys, nonperishable food, personal-care items and cash donations.

All donations will be given to Janesville-based social service nonprofit ECHO and the Salvation Army as part of those agencies’ efforts to help families in need during the holidays.