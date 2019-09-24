JANESVILLE

The Rock County Family Recovery Court is accepting referrals to enter the specialized court program, according to a county news release.

Parents or guardians who had children taken from their custody because of drug addiction or are involved with Child Protective Services are eligible to enter the program, according to the release.

Participants will be selected through a screening process. The program will be limited to 20 participants until the end of 2020, The Gazette previously reported.

Judge Michael Haakenson presides over Family Recovery Court, which is similar to drug court. Parents determined to reunite with children can get intensive and structured help through the court while also learning about skills and resources to help successfully address their addiction, according to Haakenson in the news release.

“It requires a lot of hard work and the Family Recovery Court can provide support, resources, accountability and structure to help a parent obtain and maintain recovery,” Haakenson said in the release.

A planning team created the program in November 201, based on evidence-based standards and practices to meet the needs of Child Protective Service families, according to the news release.

The program received a $187,509 two-year grant to establish the program and help cover costs for a new caseworker, drug testing, drug treatment and other supplementary services, The Gazette previously reported.