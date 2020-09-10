State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck has been named a “Friend of Family Medicine” by the Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians, according to a news release.
Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, was one of 22 lawmakers recognized for their promotion of effective health care policy and support of family medicine during the 2019-20 legislative session, according to the release.
“We appreciate their work throughout the legislative session to promote policies to protect Wisconsin’s patients and embolden the practice of family medicine,” Dr. Lisa Dodson, chairwoman of the academy’s board, is quoted as saying.
The academy is the largest physician specialty group in Wisconsin and works to promote quality health care and family medicine advancements.