JANESVILLE

A Janesville family ran into the subzero weather wearing their pajamas at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday after their Academy Street home caught fire, they told The Gazette.

“We were in our nightgowns,” Tasia Zweifel said. “No shoes, no nothing.”

They took shelter in their car.

Six people were left homeless after the fire in the Fourth Ward neighborhood, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.

Firefighters responded at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday to 202 S. Academy St. No injuries were reported, according to the release. The Red Cross is assisting.

Jennifer Zweifel said she saw flames in the basement through a vent as alarms blared. She and her family got out quickly and hopped into their car, which had been warmed by an electric engine block heater.

Her daughter Tasia said there was no time to grab warm clothes.

Standing outside the wrecked duplex Wednesday, Jennifer struggled to articulate her grief. A few boxes of salvaged items sat at her feet.

“I’m at a loss for words,” she said.

The family has started a GoFundMe.

Thick ice on adjacent West Van Buren Street showed evidence of firefighters’ efforts to control the blaze.

Capt. John McManus was not at the scene, but he said the cold weather affected responders’ ability to see and breathe. Some had numbness in their fingers and toes, but nobody was taken to the hospital, he said.

Some equipment didn't function properly, but firefighters were able to spray water like normal, he said.

The low temperature in Janesville overnight was 26 below zero, according to official readings at the wastewater treatment facility.

Firefighters requested help from other agencies because of the extreme temperatures. Other departments that assisted included the Janesville Police Department, Janesville Transit System, Alliant Energy, city of Beloit, Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Turtle Fire Department.

The Janesville Transit System parked a bus at the scene so responders could warm up, McManus said.

“When we’re doing work at fires, our work cycles are kind of dictated by the air we carry on our back. Going through one or two air bottles would necessitate getting a break in a normal fire,” he said. “In this one, the work cycles had to get broken up a little bit more.

“But it was tough. There was a lot of fire they had to deal with.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. McManus wasn’t sure the cause would be determined because of the extensive damage.