TOWN OF RICHMOND

A family dog died in a town of Richmond house fire Tuesday night, Whitewater Fire Department officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area of 6651 Lake Lorraine Road for a reported structure fire at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to a fire department news release. Officials reported seeing flames showing through the roof of the house. 

Nobody was home at the time, according to the release. A family dog was unable to make it out of the house. 

A third alarm was ordered to bring more water to the scene because the house was located in a rural area, according to the release. 

Officials tamed the fire in about 90 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for nearly four hours to overhaul the structure because it was set back from the road and required additional resources to set up suppression operations, according to the release. 

Extended water shuttle operations were also required. 

Fire departments from Sharon, Delavan, Janesville, East Troy, Milton, La Grange, Darien, Elkhorn, Troy, Center, Palmyra, town of Delavan and Walworth assisted along with the Racine Fire Bells. 

