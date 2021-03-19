JANESVILLE
The family of a 26-year-old pilot who died in a Feb. 16 plane crash south of Janesville has created a fund to honor her legacy.
The Remington Viney Legacy Fund, which will be overseen by the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, will support women who are interested in aviation along with educational and charitable service projects, according to a news release.
Viney of Kimberly and Tanner W. Byholm, 25, of Glidden died in the Feb. 16 crash shortly after they had taken off in their Velocity V-Twin airplane from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
One of the pilots had reported "engine issues" to air traffic controllers before the crash, according to a preliminary federal report.
Viney knew as a child that she wanted to be a pilot, according to the release. She earned her pilot's license while attending Sun Prairie High School and was captain of the Wisconsin Flying Team at UW-Madison, where she graduated in 2017.
She enlisted in the Wisconsin Air National Guard in 2013, earning the rank of staff sergeant. She also had her commercial pilot's license and was licensed as a flight instructor, according to the release.
Aviation remains a male-dominated field, where women make up only 1.5% of airline captains, 5.1% of pilots and 3% of key leadership positions, according to the release, which quotes "Women in Aviation: A Workforce Report" by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Aviation Institute.
“Remington was passionate about any adventure that life had to offer,” her mother, Tia Scanlon, is quoted as saying in the release. “We always say she always wanted the fastest, highest, and best ride. We want her memory to live on to inspire other young women to achieve their dreams..."