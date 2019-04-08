“The problem is your team lead was the only one who knew the code to initiate the reactor, and she just disintegrated before your eyes …”

I hate it when that happens.

Especially when the future of the world depends upon it.

On Sunday, family groups undertook the task of learning the code every 20 minutes as part of an “escape room” activity hosted at Hedberg Public Library in Janesville.

Escape room games require players to solve a puzzle in a limited amount of time using clues hidden in the room.

In Hedberg’s room, teams needed the code to power up a reactor on an abandoned satellite so S.H.I.E.L.D. Commander Nick Fury of Marvel Comics fame could deliver an urgent message to a superhero. If the task wasn’t finished in 20 minutes, the message would be lost forever and a supervillain would be free to obtain the all-powerful Infinity Stones.

To me, the notion of deciphering a code sounded suspiciously like the kind of logic involved in mathematics, thus making it too hard for Cathy. It felt like a good time to retreat into a corner with a soothing 19th-century novel.

But it turned out that another one of my character flaws—poor impulse control—was actually going to be useful.

As we waited for the first team, I wandered around the room looking for clues in the schematics for the library’s remodel. A flashlight on top of a filing cabinet caught my eye. Forgetting that things in and on other people’s filing cabinets are not mine, I picked it up, discovered it didn’t work and promptly unscrewed the battery compartment.

That’s where I found a clue. Liberated from all social constraints, I began opening drawers, hunting through file cabinets and running my fingers along the edge of the table for hidden messages. Alas, the table revealed only a chunk of gum.

“We wanted to make it fun for all ages,” said Phil Schomber, adult programmer at Hedberg Public Library.

That means giving everyone in the family a part in the game.

Little kids crawled under the table, looking for hidden keys; elementary school-aged kids worked with locks, helped put together puzzles and enthusiastically shouted out ideas; and the adults tried to work through the logic of clues, often making them more complicated than they needed to be. Everyone kept an eye on the timer, relentlessly counting down the minutes before Fury’s message would be lost forever.

The Wiese and Johnson families figured it out. They had never met, but before the time had counted down two minutes, they were already clustered into blended groups, considering the possibilities.

Dads Dustin Wiese and Craig Johnson were working on the logic puzzle. Gretchen Johnson, 5, and Gracie Johnson 8, worked on a paper puzzle that contained the final clue. Cortland Johnson, 11, searched schematics and assisted the cause in a variety of other ways. Alex and Cody Wiese, both 10, and their little sister Dakota, 4, made valiant attempts to open a locked box. In short, everybody was doing something all the time.

Why would the public library host such an activity?

Not only does it include the whole family, but the teamwork required often results in the kind of community building that is integral to the library’s mission.