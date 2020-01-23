JANESVILLE
In the United States, polls show that Christian women are more likely than Christian men to say that they believe in God with absolutely certainty.
Women are also more likely to say that religion is “very important” in their lives, according to the same Pew Research Center poll. The No Regrets Men’s Conference being held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Faith Community Church hopes to changes Christian men’s lives both within the church and at home.
The event, which is being simulcast from Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, was designed to “empower the local church to develop its men into an army to reach the world for Christ,” according to the ministry’s website, menwithnoregrets.org.
The conferences started in 1994 and were "designed to create an environment for men to be challenged in their relationship with the Lord at home, in the workplace, and in their ministry," the website says.
About 15,000 men from all over the country tune in to the simulcast.
The conference will feature several speakers addressing such issues as confronting behaviors that are holding you back, navigating life’s difficult transitions, creating a happy marriage, parenting, redeeming work and living like Jesus in a secular culture.
For the Rev. Tim Bales, the discipleship pastor at Faith Community, the conference is a time for men to learn the skills they need to be Christian leaders and “champions” in their homes and their communities.
In the home, men need to “lead by love and example,” Bales said.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding of what that looks like,” Bales said. “In Ephesians, it says men are supposed to love their wives as Christ loved the church and himself up for her.”
Think of it this way: When kids misbehave, their mothers might say, “Wait until your father gets home.” But when men lead by love and example, Mom is more likely to say, “You’ve broken your father’s heart,” Bales said.
The seminar is going to cover both the practical and the spiritual, Bales said.
Relationships, blended families, purity, finding meaning in work, ways to deepen one's faith and a number of other issues will be discussed. Participants will have the chance to talk about issues in smaller groups