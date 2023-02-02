WHITEWATER – More than a dozen residents will have to be moved when Fairhaven Senior Services closes the nursing home portion of its operations, the Whitewater non-profit said Thursday in a letter to residents.
The letter, obtained by The Gazette, said that after a “series of meetings” Wednesday, Fairhaven has opted to close the nursing home located on the second floor of its main facility at 435 W. Starin Road in Whitewater.
In all, the letter said, 13 residents will need to be moved to an assisted living apartment at Fairhaven or elsewhere.
Fairhaven President and CEO Paul Kuenning was not available for comment Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson in his office said most of the residents in the nursing home wing can be relocated within Fairhaven. The spokesperson also said Fairhaven is “working with the families of the residents to find the best solution for them.”
She would not comment further.
“Fairhaven is working closely with the State Relocation Team to ensure a careful transition of skilled nursing residents to appropriate settings,” Kuenning wrote in his letter to residents Wednesday. “Assessments of our current skilled nursing residents will be done by our nursing staff and support agencies to determine each individual’s needs in order to assure proper placement for future care. Throughout this process we will assure that all care needs are met, residents’ rights are protected and resident-centered care is maintained.”
Fairhaven, according to the letter, plans to renovate its third and fourth floors into assisted living apartments and transfer its nurses who now work in the second-floor nursing home to those wings. Fairhaven Marketing Director Tim Probst told The Gazette in an email Thursday there are no plans to lay off any employees.
“We know this difficult decision will have short- and long-term effects on our residents, staff, Whitewater and the surrounding community,” Probst wrote.
Probst told The Gazette that Fairhaven staff met with residents Thursday.
Kuenning said in his letter that “critical workforce shortages” and “unsustainably” high operating costs combined with low government reimbursements contributed to the decision to close the nursing home.
Kuenning indicated that Fairhaven’s board of directors ultimately made the decision. The board had reviewed the facility’s challenges over the past year, which included “inadequate reimbursement” and higher costs of operations and compliance.
Fairhaven also owns Hearthstone Memory Care and duplexes in Prairie Village, north of the UW-Whitewater Prairie Preserve and south of Highway U. In his letter, Kuenning wrote that Fairhaven will continue to serve residents there and those in the main facility.
