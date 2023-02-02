WHITEWATER – More than a dozen residents will have to be moved when Fairhaven Senior Services closes the nursing home portion of its operations, the Whitewater non-profit said Thursday in a letter to residents.

The letter, obtained by The Gazette, said that after a “series of meetings” Wednesday, Fairhaven has opted to close the nursing home located on the second floor of its main facility at 435 W. Starin Road in Whitewater.

