Rock County Fair 2022 Court of Honor
2021 Rock County 4-H Fairest of the Fair Emma Mc Nally (far left) is shown with 2022 Court of Honor members (from left) Sara Kronberg, Morgan Wywialowski, Charlotte Franseen, Evelyn Filter, and Kinsley Wetzel. One of the 2022 court members will be crowned Fairest of the Fair on Tuesday.

JANESVILLE

Five local young women will compete Tuesday night, July 26, to be crowned the 2022 Rock County Fairest of the Fair.

