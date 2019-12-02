JANESVILLE

The Janesville League of Women Voters invites the public to a program on redistricting reform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Erin Grunze, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, will discuss the national organization’s “People Powered Fair Maps” initiative, which focuses on reducing gerrymandering and creating fair political maps nationwide.

Grunze will outline what Wisconsin residents can do to advocate for fair maps.

The program will in the Allen Hall lecture room on campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville.