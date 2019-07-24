JANESVILLE

Kyle Tanner sits in his driveway behind an upright Wurlitzer piano that he converted into a bar, serving drinks and smiles.

It’s his fourth year living across the street from the Rock County 4-H Fair, the third year he and wife Tally Bennett have thrown a party to celebrate.

“Yay! It’s fair week! I’m so happy,” said Bennett, who grew up in Janesville but moved away her senior year in high school.

Somehow, the fun happening across the street seeps into the neighborhood of modest houses and well-maintained yards and gardens.

Deep resentment for the Rock County 4-H Fair might lurk somewhere in the quiet neighborhood surrounding the fairgrounds in Janesville, but many who live close by embrace it.

The front windows on four blocks of East Memorial Drive face the fairgrounds’ chain-link fence. Many residents set lawn chairs on their front lawns for a better view.

“It’s just so much fun to be here during the fair,” said Tanner.

“We’re pretty low-key over here,” he said as a siren-like wail emanated from a midway attraction across the street.

Tanner said he will dance with fiery batons and activate a bubble-making machine to entertain guests. They plan to project a movie onto their garage.

“We like to keep it fun, and so many people come by, so many kids,” he said.

The couple sometimes brings coffee or even breakfast for the volunteers who staff the ticket booth in front of their house.

They also enjoy people-watching.

“I don’t know any other place where you can see a cross-section of the community like you can here,” Tanner said. “Everybody comes to the fair.”

Next door is the home of Bill and Linda Dooley, who have lived here for 60 years. Their front stoop has been converted into a small deck where they both can sit and watch.

Bill gives the fair an “A” rating.

“As long as they keep the music going,” Linda added.

“Linda can’t get up and dance like she used to,” Bill said, but they still enjoy the music that drifts across the street.

Bill remembered huge crowds in 2013 when Florida Georgia Line played. They set an attendance record that day with more than 30,000 visitors.

But people were remarkably courteous, Bill recalled.

Less than a block from Memorial Drive, at the corner of Blaine Avenue and Fremont Street, Mike and Jen Amundson are parking cars on their lawn, as many do in the area.

The going rate is $5, although a few charge only $3, Mike said.

The Amundsons used to throw a fair-week party.

“It’s a lot of work. We just got tired of doing it,” Jen said.

They called it Mikey Fest, a nod to the more famous Micky Fest, about two blocks away on Memorial Drive.

Micky and Therese Coogan started having parties in the front yard for friends during fair week sometime in the early 1970s, and Micky Fest was born.

Micky isn’t selling Micky Fest T-shirts this year. He donated proceeds from the shirts to VetsRoll. This year, people were still donating to the organization. By Wednesday, they had collected $140.

Micky said parents of the kids showing their animals and projects at the fair sometimes stop by. There’s no alcohol allowed at the fairgrounds—but Micky Fest is not on the fairgrounds.

“It’s been good. Nobody ever gets out of hand,” Micky said.

Highlights include the soon-to-be country superstar Faith Hill stopping for a beer, Micky said. The late Troy Gentry of the band Montgomery Gentry also stopped by.

“I like it. I hope they never move it,” Micky said of the fair.

The fair neighbors interviewed for this story had a few complaints about the fair, but nothing serious.

“All the people that live here have lived here for a long time, and they get used to it,” Therese said.

That includes a 93-year-old woman, Micky added.

The Amundsons said people sometimes park so close to their driveway that it’s hard to pull into the street.

Tanner is critical of the county, which has a plan to spend tax dollars to upgrade the fairgrounds, while neighbors get what he sees as little access or use of the fairgrounds most of the year.

Tanner also didn’t like the removal of a row of lilac bushes that people enjoyed. The view is now of a rusty, old fence, he said.

Nevertheless, “We’re fair boosters,” Tanner said.

Bill Dooley said one good thing about the fair is its length: “By the time the week is over, you’re ready to have it done.”